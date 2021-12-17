Tyreek Hill’s amazing catch gave Mahomes his most improbable completion since 2019

Tyreek Hill had a game-high 12 receptions Thursday during the Chiefs’ 34-28 overtime win over the Chargers, but one in particular stands out.

In the third quarter, Hill somehow hauled in a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes while being interfered with by Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.

This was a 40-yard reception, and it was amazing:

Hill later caught a touchdown pass, which was his 56th career receiving score, which the Chiefs noted broke a tie with Chris Burford for third place in franchise history. Here are some other notes about Hill from Thursday’s game from the Chiefs.

Hill had 148 receiving yards, which was his 18th career 100-yard game. That ties Carlos Carson for the fourth-most in franchise history

Hill now has a team-best nine touchdown receptions

For his career, Hill has 6,569 career receiving yards, which moved him past Henry Marshall (6,545) and into fifth for the most receiving yards in Chiefs history

Hill has scored 402 career points, and he is the eighth player in franchise history to record 400 or more points

With 102 catches this season, Hill is the first wide receiver in Chiefs history with 100 or more receptions in a single season

Here’s another note, this time from Next Gen Stats. That 40-yard reception had a probability of just 21.1%. That was Mahomes’ lowest completion probability since 2019 (also on a pass to Hill).