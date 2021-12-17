Tyreek Hill’s amazing catch gave Mahomes his most improbable completion since 2019

Breaking News:

Pete Grathoff
2 min read
In this article:
Tyreek Hill had a game-high 12 receptions Thursday during the Chiefs’ 34-28 overtime win over the Chargers, but one in particular stands out.

In the third quarter, Hill somehow hauled in a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes while being interfered with by Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.

This was a 40-yard reception, and it was amazing:

Hill later caught a touchdown pass, which was his 56th career receiving score, which the Chiefs noted broke a tie with Chris Burford for third place in franchise history. Here are some other notes about Hill from Thursday’s game from the Chiefs.

  • Hill had 148 receiving yards, which was his 18th career 100-yard game. That ties Carlos Carson for the fourth-most in franchise history

  • Hill now has a team-best nine touchdown receptions

  • For his career, Hill has 6,569 career receiving yards, which moved him past Henry Marshall (6,545) and into fifth for the most receiving yards in Chiefs history

  • Hill has scored 402 career points, and he is the eighth player in franchise history to record 400 or more points

  • With 102 catches this season, Hill is the first wide receiver in Chiefs history with 100 or more receptions in a single season

Here’s another note, this time from Next Gen Stats. That 40-yard reception had a probability of just 21.1%. That was Mahomes’ lowest completion probability since 2019 (also on a pass to Hill).

