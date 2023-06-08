Tyreek Hill broke the Dolphins’ single-season receiving yards record in his first season in Miami. His 119 catches were also a team record, and he went for 1,710 yards to break Mark Clayton’s 38-year-old team record for yards.

Hill wants more this season.

His goal is 2,000 yards, which would set the NFL record.

“Oh yeah, for sure [it’s a realistic goal],” Hill said, via Adam Beasley of profootballnetwork.com. “I think the added [17th] game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah.”

Hill still would have to average 117.6 in 17 games to reach 2,000 yards. He averaged a career-best 100.6 last season.

Calvin Johnson set the record of 1,964 yards in 16 games in 2012, nine years before the NFL went to 17 games.

“For me, not getting injured [is the key], coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached,” Hill said, “and I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster. So, just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. So, I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

The health of Tua Tagovailoa will play a big part in Hill’s chances of reaching 2,000 yards. The quarterback missed four games in 2022 with concussions, and Hill had three of his least productive games when Tagovailoa was sidelined.

The two are expected to continue their work on their own this offseason.

“I’m really hoping that Tua wants to go back to Hawaii because that way, I can sneak a vacation in with the family and also get some work in,” Hill said.

Tyreek Hill aims to break NFL’s single-season receiving yards record originally appeared on Pro Football Talk