Tyreek Hill 52-yard grab sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Tua Tagovailoa was feeding his speedy wideouts on Christmas Day.

He connected with Jaylen Waddle early for an 84-yard touchdown against Green Bay.

Tagovailoa then looked for Tyreek Hill, who was on the receiving end of a play that was good for 52 yards.

A play later, Jeff Wilson Jr was in the end zone and after the PAT, Miami led 17-10 in the second quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

