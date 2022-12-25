Tyreek Hill 52-yard grab sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown
Tua Tagovailoa was feeding his speedy wideouts on Christmas Day.
He connected with Jaylen Waddle early for an 84-yard touchdown against Green Bay.
Tagovailoa then looked for Tyreek Hill, who was on the receiving end of a play that was good for 52 yards.
A play later, Jeff Wilson Jr was in the end zone and after the PAT, Miami led 17-10 in the second quarter.
