Tyreek Hill 52-yard grab sets up Jeff Wilson Jr. touchdown

Tua Tagovailoa was feeding his speedy wideouts on Christmas Day.

He connected with Jaylen Waddle early for an 84-yard touchdown against Green Bay.

Tagovailoa then looked for Tyreek Hill, who was on the receiving end of a play that was good for 52 yards.

A play later, Jeff Wilson Jr was in the end zone and after the PAT, Miami led 17-10 in the second quarter.

