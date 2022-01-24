Tyreek Hill’s 45-yard punt return leads to field goal, 26-21 Kansas City lead

Tyreek Hill didn’t have a punt return in the regular season. He had one for minus-8 yards last week against the Steelers.

The Chiefs sent Hill out to return a Matt Haack punt early in the fourth quarter. He had a 13-yard return to the Kansas City 44, but offsetting penalties led to a do-over.

Hill nearly broke it.

He split the Bills and had only Haack to beat. Hill started outside and then cut back inside and Haack got one of Hill’s ankles and held on for dear life. It proved a huge play, keeping Hill to a 45-yard return to the Buffalo 16.

The Chiefs had to settle for a 28-yard Harrison Butker field goal.

Jerick McKinnon had a pair of runs and then, on third-and-one, the Chiefs tried a trick play. Patrick Mahomes shifted out wide, and Blake Bell took the direct snap. He flipped to McKinnon, who was tackled by Dane Jackson for a 3-yard loss.

The Chiefs lead 26-21 with 8:55 left.

