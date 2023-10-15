Tyreek Hill has 163 yards, giving him an NFL-record 814 in first six games

Raheem Mostert and Tyreek Hill are having field days for the Dolphins.

Hill, who earlier in the second half went to the locker room for an IV for leg cramps, has six catches for 163 yards and a touchdown. That gives him 814 yards for the season, an NFL record in six games.

Houston Oilers receiver Charley Hennigan had 812 yards in the first six games of 1961 when he led the league with 1,746. Only three other players — Don Hutson (819 in 1942), Wes Welker (785 in 2011) and Elroy Crazy Legs Hirsch (766 in 1951) have 150 or more receiving yards in six games.

Mostert has 17 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He entered the game with eight touchdowns this season.

The Dolphins lead 35-14, having scored the last 35 points.

The Panthers have lost two players and have another questionable to return. Outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) and receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle) are ruled out, and linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) is questionable.

For the Dolphins, cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) and linebacker Jerome Baker (back) are questionable but unlikely to return considering the score.