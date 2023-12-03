Tyreek Hill has 152 yards, 2 TDs, Dolphins lead Commanders 31-7 at halftime

Miami is having no problem with Washington, with Tyreek Hill posting a dominant first half to help give the Dolphins a 31-7 lead at halftime.

Hill has four catches for 152 yards with two touchdowns to keep him well on pace to reach 2,000 yards receiving this season. Hill capped Miami’s first drive with a 78-yard touchdown. Then in the second quarter, he caught a 60-yard touchdown to put Miami up 24-7.

Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had a 33-yard pick six, jumping a screen to receiver Jahan Dotson. Raheem Mostert had a 1-yard touchdown run at the end of the half to make the score 31-7.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 12-of-15 for 215 yards with two touchdowns — good for an unblemished 158.3 passer rating. Jaylen Waddle has four catches for 49 yards.

The Commanders had a successful drive early in the second quarter but haven’t been able to do much else. Quarterback Sam Howell hit Curtis Samuel for a 33-yard gain down to the 1-yard line. It took a couple more plays but Howell took a QB sneak into the end zone for Washington’s only score.

Howell is 7-of-15 for 71 yards with an interception.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Washington running back Brian Robinson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. He had seven carries for 53 yards in the first half.

The Dolphins will receive the second-half kickoff.