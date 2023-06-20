The Raiders took defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but so far they haven’t seen him on the field. Wilson has needed two surgeries for a foot injury that ended his college career, and he didn’t participate in any offseason on-field work.

But fellow Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said that Wilson has been impressive with his mental approach to the game in the meeting room.

“I’ve seen a bunch of highlights, but just from his physical gifts alone he can be a great player,” Crosby said, via ESPN. “You can have tools, you can have every bit of talent — that’s the NFL, everybody’s talented — but it’s what you do when you get in the building. He’s had a great attitude so far. He seems like a great kid.”

Wilson has said he expects to be ready for training camp, when the Raiders hope he’s as impressive on the field as he has been off it.

Tyree Wilson hasn’t practiced, but has impressed Maxx Crosby in the meeting room originally appeared on Pro Football Talk