The Eagles have announced a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Tight end Tyree Jackson is officially back with the club after signing his exclusive rights free agent tender. And Philadelphia has released safety Marquise Blair.

Jackson, who converted to tight end after playing quarterback in college, has appeared in 14 games for the Eagles over the past two seasons. While he made three receptions in 2021, he played 34 offensive snaps and 23 special teams snaps in 2022 and did not record a target.

His three catches went for 22 yards with one touchdown in 2021.

Blair spent time on Philadelphia’s practice squad last season but did not appear in a game. He signed a futures deal with the club after the season.

Originally a Seahawks second-round pick in 2019, Blair has appeared in 25 games with three starts and recorded three passes defensed along with three forced fumbles.

Tyree Jackson signs ERFA tender, Marquise Blair released originally appeared on Pro Football Talk