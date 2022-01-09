The Eagles, who have nothing meaningful to play for in Week 18, are missing 16 starters tonight. Another, center Jason Kelce, played one play.

Kelce kept his starting streak alive, extending it to 122 games. He played the opening snap and then headed to the sideline as Brett Toth replaced him.

The Eagles went 75 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive. The Cowboys had two chances for interceptions of Gardner Minshew — who is playing for Jalen Hurts — but one of them 25-yard gain for the Eagles as a pass bounced off Kelvin Joseph‘s hands and into those of DeVonta Smith.

The Eagles scored on a 3-yard flip from Minshew to Tyree Jackson.

It was Jackson’s first career catch.

The Cowboys are playing without their regular secondary and without linebacker Micah Parsons, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Tyree Jackson makes first career catch to give Eagles 7-0 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk