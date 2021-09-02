Tyree Jackson among three Eagles placed on Injured Reserve

#Eagles have placed T/G Jack Driscoll, TE Tyree Jackson, and CB Josiah Scott on Reserve/Injured. Eagles also signed DT Hassan Ridgeway to the active roster and agreed to terms with TE Nick Eubanks, WR KeeSean Johnson, and DT Marvin Wilson to join the practice squad. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 2, 2021

After completing their initial 53-man roster, the Eagles are making more roster moves, including placing three players on injured reserve.

TE Tyree Jackson

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson in action during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Jackson suffered a back injury during joint practice sessions with the Patriots, but the converted quarterback had already shown enough promise at the tight end position. Because Philadelphia waited until he made the 53-man roster, Jackson can be designated for return.

OL Jack Driscoll

Philadelphia Eagles' Jack Driscoll (63) in action during a pre-season NFL football game against Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Driscoll is a versatile guard/tackle and has been nursing a lower-body injury

CB Josiah Scott

Aug 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott (46) after a game against the New England Patriots at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Like Driscoll, Scott left the final preseason game with a lower-body injury and could return in a few weeks.

