Tyrece Mills keeps Lackawanna pipeline pumping at Penn State

Position: Safety

Height: 6′-0″

Weight: 205 lb

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

Junior College: Lackawanna Community College

Committed: May 5, 2021

Twitter: @TYRECEMILLS5

247 Sports: ⭐⭐⭐

Rivals.com: ⭐⭐⭐

Overview:

You might recognize Lackawanna Community College because current Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown is among a handful of players who have also transferred to Penn State from the JUCO program. And by the end of the full recruiting cycle for the Class of 2022, safety Tyrece Mills will be added to the list. Mills did not sign with Penn State during the early signing period but said he will be signing in February during the traditional signing period.

Mills was recruited as the top JUCO safety in the country. Brown was also recruited as one of the top JUCO safeties in the country. Speaking of Brown, it’s worth noting that he did announce his return to Happy Valley in 2022 to give a boost to the defense and the secondary.

Penn State was the only offer Mills had during his recruiting process coming out of Junior College.

If You knew how much I been through you would be proud of me %1000 Committed #weare 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AioWVpDA7j — Tyrece “5ive” Mills (@TYRECEMILLS5) May 5, 2021

He played in just one game last season, and he does have some coaching ties to the Nittany Lions. One of Mills’ coaches, Deion Barnes, is a current graduate assistant at Penn State. Mills is also just a few hours away from where he grew up.

Mills is a guy that can make plays from all over the field. When it comes to the secondary, one major component you see in a lot of the players is how physical they play. That is the type of player you are getting out of Mills.

Brown staying another year at Penn State is huge. With two draft-eligible secondary players leaving in Jaquan Brisker and Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State has some talented players coming in, and Mills is one of them.

