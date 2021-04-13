Tyre Phillips posts workout video; preparing for his 2nd season in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens had high hopes for Tyre Phillips when they selected him with the 106th pick in the 2020 draft. Coming out of Mississippi State, Phillips had plenty of potential as both a guard and a tackle, and Baltimore felt like he could make a positive impact on their offensive line as he developed.

In a pivotal offseason, Phillips is out to prove that he can be a dominant force at the NFL level and make an impact for the Ravens in 2021. He posted a workout video on social media that gives a bit of insight into what he’s focusing on during the 2021 offseason (Note: NSFW music).

Phillips played in 12 games for Baltimore in 2020. He started the season at right guard for the Ravens in what was somewhat of a surprise, as many had penciled in D.J. Fluker for that job. After getting hurt and spending some time on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Phillips returned and worked in tandem with Fluker at the right tackle position due to an injury suffered by Ronnie Stanley, which forced Orlando Brown Jr. to the left side.

One of the knocks on Phillips coming out of college was that he doesn’t have the proper foot speed to keep up with NFL defensive linemen, so many pegged him as a guard instead of a tackle at the next level. In the video posted by Phillips, he is running multiple foot speed drills, apparently working at making sure he is better in that department heading into the 2021 season.

Phillips has all of the tools to live up to the potential and high hopes that the Ravens have for him. He’s working hard to get better, and even though he had an up and down rookie season, with a year in the NFL under his belt as well as an offseason of work, he should be an improved player next season.