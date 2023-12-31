Tyre Phillips carted off the field in fourth quarter

The Giants have ostensibly lost one of their offensive linemen for the rest of Sunday's game.

Right tackle Tyre Phillips was carted off the field for an apparent right leg injury.

Tyre Phillips had to exit the game earlier for a knee injury and reentered the contest. But early in the fourth quarter, Phillips went down again after a pass to Daniel Bellinger that gained 7 yards.

Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020, has appeared in nine games with eight starts this season.

The Giants trail the Rams 26-19 in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup.