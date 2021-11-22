The Chiefs added safety Tyrann Mathieu to the injury report Sunday, listing him as questionable. He played, but the Chiefs revealed more details about what happened after the 19-9 win over the Cowboys.

“He had surgery on that knee at one time, and his knee swelled up overnight, which is a little unusual,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said postgame, via Pete Sweeney of arrowheadpride.com. “It’s done that in the offseason. It hadn’t done that during the season.”

Mathieu tore his right anterior cruciate ligament in 2015 and his left ACL and MCL in 2013, and Reid did not specific which knee Mathieu had swell on him. Mathieu made three tackles.

“My hat goes off to him letting us know when he got up and getting in here and getting treatment done and then wanting to play,” Reid said. “That’s the next thing. He was in here for hours getting treatment. The kid, he’s an amazing kid. The fact that he was out there doing what he did was likewise amazing.”

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon injured his hamstring, and cornerback Rashad Fenton injured his knee, according to Reid. Both players will undergo MRIs on Monday.

The Chiefs have a bye in Week 12.

Tyrann Mathieu woke up with a swollen knee but still played originally appeared on Pro Football Talk