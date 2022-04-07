Tyrann Mathieu has virtual visit with Eagles

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu may be closer to finding a new place to play.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Mathieu had a virtual visit with the Eagles on Thursday.

Mathieu, who was born in New Orleans and played his college ball at LSU, also had an in-person visit with the Saints earlier this week.

The veteran safety spent the last three seasons with the Chiefs. In 2021, he started 16 games, recording three interceptions, six passes defensed, three fumble recoveries, and a sack.

A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, Mathieu has appeared in 129 career games with 120 starts. He’s picked off 26 passes, broken up 76 passes, and made 10.0 sacks.

Mathieu played his first five seasons for Arizona before spending 2018 with Houston. He signed with Kansas City in 2019.

