Tyrann Mathieu: It’s time to reset and try to do it again

It has been just over a month since the Chiefs won the Super Bowl and a key member of the team believes that’s enough time for them to turn the page to the upcoming season.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was voted the team’s MVP by his teammates after his first season in Kansas City and his leadership was cited by several members of the team as being vital to their success. He said he’s tried not to get caught up in the celebrations because it is already time to start working on what comes next.

“It was such a great feeling to accomplish certain goals you set out to accomplish,” Mathieu said, via ESPN.com. “My mindset is that it’s time to reset and try to do it again. I think we’ve got a really good team and a really good opportunity. Not every team has the opportunity we have. It’s important for us to kind of reset and just get back to work.”

During an appearance on PFT Live from the Scouting Combine, General Manager Brett Veach said the team’s personnel department got back to business as usual a couple of days after their parade through Kansas City. Players have a bit more time before formally returning to the grind, but Mathieu’s view seems to be that there’s no time like the present.

