Tyrann Mathieu takes over NFL Network ‘Player’s Choice’ programming schedule

If you tune into NFL Network on Tuesday, May 21, you’ll get Tyrann Mathieu’s picks for programing. The New Orleans Saints safety is kicking off the “Player’s Choice” series for 2024 where players around the NFL get the opportunity to curate which programs are shown throughout the day, starting at Noon CT/1 p.m. ET.

And as you might expect, much of Mathieu’s choices feature himself, telling his story in the world of pro football. But his roots run deep. Mathieu is leading off with a pair of NFL Films features “Born and Bred in New Orleans” and “The Mathieu’s.” After that he’s shifting gears to highlight his old coach Bruce Arians and some of the favorite games he’s played in the NFL, including the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Mathieu’s programming block runs late overnight, including highlight reels for two of his favorite players — Pro Football Hall of Famers Randy Moss and Troy Polamalu. But Saints fans should set their DVRs for “Steve Gleason: A Football Life” which is scheduled to run at 2:30 a.m. CT/3:30 a.m. ET in tribute to the New Orleans legend.

He’s put together a fun and memorable slate of programming. Be sure to tune in.

