Tyrann Mathieu takes issue with Deshaun Watson’s Madden rating

Plenty of NFL players will take issue with their Madden ratings. Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking issue with someone else’s.

Mathieu has taken up for former teammate Deshaun Watson. The Texans quarterback somehow has emerged from the Madden laboratory with an 82.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Ain’t no way Deshaun Watson a 82,” Mathieu tweeted. “No wonder kids are playing [Fortnite] now.”

Watson is one of several quarterbacks who can have (if they care) a beef with their Madden rating. Watson may care, but he’s not the type to complain about it directly.

Mathieu’s complaint ensures that we’re talking about the new Madden game. Still, that may not be the best type of publicity, since concerns about the accuracy of the ratings could prompt some gamers to choose Fortnite (or something else) over the only NFL-licensed video game on the market.