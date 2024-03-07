Tyrann Mathieu signs new two-year contract with Saints

The Saints have reached an agreement on a new contract with safety Tyrann Mathieu.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football reports Mathieu has signed a new two-year deal with the franchise. Mathieu was previously under contract through the 2024 season.

Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Mathieu's new contract is worth $13 million.

A New Orleans native, Mathieu signed with the Saints in 2022 after spending three seasons with the Chiefs. He’s played nearly every snap for the team’s defense over the last two years. In 2023, he recorded 75 total tackles with nine passes defensed and four interceptions.

Mathieu, 31, was a third-round pick in 2013 and played his first five seasons with Arizona. he then spent a year with the Texans before heading to Kansas City. He won Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs.

Mathieu has 93 passes defensed, 33 interceptions, and four pick sixes in his 11-year career.