Tyrann Mathieu sees “big challenge” in playing without Chris Jones

Associated Press

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn't sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Chiefs lead the Chargers by one game in the division race, but already have lost to them once. The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27.