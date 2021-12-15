Tyrann Mathieu sees “big challenge” in playing without Chris Jones
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn't sure whether either player will be available when the AFC West-leading Chiefs visit Los Angeles on Thursday night. The Chiefs lead the Chargers by one game in the division race, but already have lost to them once. The NFL sent a memo to teams Monday, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, that announced vaccinated coaches, front-office staff and team personnel would need to receive a booster shot by Dec. 27.
Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes was on from Kansas City’s first defensive snap against the Raiders on Sunday.When defensive lineman Jarran Reed forced running back Josh Jacobs to fumble on the first play from scrimmage, Hughes was there to pick up the loose ball and return it for a 23-yard touchdown.Hughes is not a regular starter [more]
Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram leads our weekly list of players to watch when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
Aside from two players on the COVID list, the Chiefs were missing just one member of the team for Tuesday afternoon’s practice.
Quarterback Justin Herbert has put together some solid performances to help the Chargers get to 8-5 on the season. But he was as good as ever in Sunday’s 37-21 victory over the Giants.Now he’s been named AFC offensive player of the week.Herbert finished Sunday’s game 23-of-31 passing for 275 yards with three touchdowns, good for [more]
The Steelers hosted former Chiefs, Eagles defensive back today.
Comments are taken directly from the latest Thurston County restaurant inspection reports.
The senior out of Oak Park High School hit five threes and had 21 points in Saturday’s win over Missouri.
It’s Chiefs vs. Chargers in a heavyweight showdown on Thursday Night Football, with AFC West supremacy on the line. Here are four keys to monitor.
The Chiefs will need to make adjustments along the defensive front if Jones can’t play Thursday against the Chargers
A look at some reasons for optimism as the Chargers look to sweep the Chiefs and take control of the driver's seat in the AFC West.
The Chiefs have another player in COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Andy Reid told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that defensive lineman Chris Jones is going on the COVID-19 list. Receiver Josh Gordon was placed on the list on Monday. With the Chiefs playing the Chargers on Thursday, the status of both Jones and Gordon [more]
The Raiders understood how their pregame action could have motivated the Chiefs.
At least five members of the House and the Senate and 21 congressional staffers invested in cryptocurrency in 2020 and 2021, Insider found.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers play Thursday in a Week 15 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
The Chiefs hope to continue an odd winning streak against the Chargers.
Steelers signed former fourth-round DB to the practice squad today.
THE BACKGROUND: On Oct. 21, on a movie set in New Mexico, what was supposed to be fiction lurched into reality in the most destructive of ways. Baldwin has not been charged, though the investigation continues and lawsuits have been filed. Authorities still do not know how a live round ended up in the prop firearm, and Baldwin has said he did not pull the trigger. This is a poor state, and the film industry has become a way for people to have a career and do something exciting.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Baker Mayfield tested positive for COVID-19 a day after the team placed eight players on the reserve list.
Recently there was some angst about the Chargers' passing game. The past few weeks from Justin Herbert might have eased those fears.