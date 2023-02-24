Tyrann Mathieu says Joe Horn was his first favorite Saints player

There aren’t many players on the New Orleans Saints’ roster who can say they grew up as a fan of the team, but Tyrann Mathieu can. The hometown hero has deep roots in the city, and like a lot of fans he recalls growing up watching games locally on the family TV. And when the Saints asked their followers on Twitter to name their first favorite player in black and gold, he was quick to respond: Joe Horn.

That’s probably a common sentiment for many Saints fans. Horn was a superstar in New Orleans, earning four Pro Bowl nominations from 2000 to 2004 and setting multiple team receiving records. In 2004, he ranked second-best in the NFL with 1,399 receiving yards. When he left the team in 2006, his 50 career touchdown receptions were also a team record, though he was eventually surpassed by tight end Jimmy Graham (51) and wide receiver Marques Colston (72).

Still, “Hollywood” Joe Horn left his mark on New Orleans as one of the most prolific receivers in franchise history. Fans like Mathieu have a lot of fond memories from his heyday. And as a rare fan-turned-player, Mathieu knows exactly what sort of standard Horn set for those who’d get to wear the fleur-de-lis after him.

More!

Michael Thomas tweets and deletes criticism of 'cheap and uneducated' NFL medical staff Saints LT James Hurst talks toughest opponents, nearly catching Drew Brees TD pass Justin Fields grateful for Andy Dalton's mentorship in 2021

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire