Tyrann Mathieu says Ja’Marr Chase is ‘Odell Beckham 2.0’

While recounting that time Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase torched his Kansas City Chiefs, safety Tyrann Mathieu described his fellow LSU Tigers product in quite the interesting way.

He says Chase feels like “Odell Beckham 2.0.”

Mathieu, speaking with NFL Films for the upcoming NFL Top 100 in August, said his defense’s performance was “embarrassing” on that day.

Said day was last January near the end of the regular season when Chase popped off for 266 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 24.2 yards per catch with that unforgettable 72-yard score.

Beckham, interestingly, came up in some Bengals headlines recently because he’s still a free agent (and a fellow LSU guy, too) and made an interesting comment on Joe Burrow’s social media.

Here’s the clip of Mathieu’s comments:

