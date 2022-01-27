There was only one player on Kansas City’s Wednesday injury report who did not participate in practice.

Now he’s back on the field for Thursday.

According to multiple reporters, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is practicing for the second session of the week. He suffered a concussion during the Bills’ first drive on Sunday and was only able to play seven snaps in the contest.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday that Mathieu was doing well despite not practicing.

If Mathieu is able to clear the concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s AFC Championship game, it would be a significant boost to the Kansas City secondary. Mathieu registered three interceptions, six passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries during the regular season.

The Chiefs’ full injury report will be released later on Thursday.

Tyrann Mathieu returns to Chiefs practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk