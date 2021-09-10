Tyrann Mathieu remains absent, status for Sunday still unclear

With just a couple of days before kickoff, it’s still unclear whether or not Tyrann Mathieu will be on the field for the Chiefs.

According to several reporters, Mathieu was not on the field during the portion of Kansas City’s practice open to media on Friday. Mathieu has been on the COVID-19 list since testing positive for the virus on Sept. 1.

Mathieu is reportedly vaccinated, which means he may return to the facility when he is asymptomatic and has two negative tests separated by 24 hours. There is still time for him to be activated and play in Sunday’s season opener against the Browns.

Earlier this week, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the Chiefs have a Plan A for if Mathieu is able to play and a Plan B if he isn’t. If Mathieu’s unable to come off COVID reserve, the club has Juan Thornhill and Armani Watts to fill in.

