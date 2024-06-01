Tyrann Mathieu reacts to Kool-Aid McKinstry signing his rookie contract

Kool-Aid McKinstry signed his four-year contract with the New Orleans Saints on Friday, and Tyrann Mathieu expects his rookie teammate to bring the snacks when they see him next time in the film room, now that he has a little walking-around money.

At least that’s what Mathieu joked about on social media when the Saints announced that McKinstry put pen to paper. McKinstry’s signing means all seven Saints draft picks have their contracts in hand, nearly two months before training camp is set to kick off in late July.

It’s the soonest a Saints second-round pick has signed since the NFL implemented a new collective bargaining agreement in 2021. And it’s good to have this distraction out of the way early. Now McKinstry can focus on picking up Mathieu’s helmet for him after practice, or maybe picking up the tab the next time the defensive backs go out on the town together.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire