Though they came close, the Chiefs were unable to complete their bid to “run it back” in the 2020 season, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

It’s been a few months since that game and Kansas City has made several transactions in an effort to get the team ready to win its second Super Bowl in three years. But it can be hard to get over a loss like that, which is why safety Tyrann Mathieu said this year’s Chiefs team needs to use it as fuel.

“I’ve probably watched it maybe four or five times,” Mathieu said in his Monday press conference. “Every time I watch it, it kind of hurts a little bit more. For me, it’s all about staying on top of my guys. I think losses like that can kind of derail certain teams. I think for us, if we’re able to kind of put it behind us but learn from it, I think it’ll be one of those games that can kind of build us going forward.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently said that he thinks defeats can help you more than success. If that’s the case, then Mathieu and Mahomes should be able to get the team on track to have another successful season in 2021.

Tyrann Mathieu: If we can put Super Bowl loss behind us, it’ll build us moving forward originally appeared on Pro Football Talk