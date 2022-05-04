Tyrann Mathieu: Playing for Saints “most definitely” a dream

The Saints officially safety Tyrann Mathieu on Wednesday what will be a homecoming for the veteran safety.

Mathieu grew up in New Orleans and went to school nearby at LSU before embarking on an NFL career that’s taken him to the Cardinals, Texans, and Chiefs. He spent a good chunk of time on the open market before agreeing to a three-year deal with the NFC South club this week.

At a press conference following the announcement of the deal, Mathieu called it “most definitely a dream” to be playing for his hometown team and outlined the role he hopes to play in the Saints’ secondary this season.

“I’m hoping I can come in and be a leader and make other guys’ jobs easier,” Mathieu said.

Mathieu said the Saints defense pops off the screen when he watches film of it and the hope in New Orleans is that Mathieu’s arrival makes the unit even more potent once they hit the field later this year.

