Tyrann Mathieu pick-six puts Saints up 7-0

The Cowboys turned two Mac Jones turnovers into touchdowns last weekend and the Saints have opened the scoring off of another one this Sunday.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu picked off a Jones pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown with just over seven minutes to play in the first quarter. Jones was pressured by Carl Granderson on the play and the pass hung in the air for Mathieu to easily snag it on his way to the end zone.

It's the third time Jones has had an interception returned for a touchdown this season. The Cowboys also returned a fumble for a touchdown in last Sunday's 38-3 rout of New England.

Jones is 0-of-4 overall and the Saints have punted twice, so the defenses have reigned supreme on both sides.