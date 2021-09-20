Tyrann Mathieu with pick six of Lamar Jackson in first minute

Lamar Jackson had Hollywood Brown behind the Kansas City secondary in the first minute of the Sunday Night Football game between the Baltimore Ravens and Chiefs.

He overthrew the speedy wideout.

Same drive, Sammy Watkins slips and Jackson’s pass winds up in the hands of Tyrann Mathieu, who returned it 34 yards to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead 50 seconds into the game in Baltimore.

That was not the kind of start the Ravens were looking for as they went up against the offensive juggernaut led by Patrick Mahomes.

Additionally, the Ravens had lost their opener at Las Vegas on MNF.