Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu‘s contract is up at the end of the 2021 season. Both the Chiefs and Mathieu have expressed a desire to get an extension done before that time comes.

Mathieu has also posted his doubts that a deal is to come.

As the Chiefs get training camp underway, the two parties haven’t agreed on a new contract yet. But that’s apparently not the worst thing for Mathieu.

The safety said on Wednesday, according to multiple reporters, that he’s “not disappointed at all” that he hasn’t been able to put pen to paper on an extension. Per Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star, Mathieu added a couple of times that he just “wants to ball” and he remains confident a deal will get done.

Mathieu was a critical addition to Kansas City’s defense when the club won Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season. Through two years with the Chiefs, he’s recorded 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks in the regular season. In two postseasons, he’s recorded 34 total tackles with a pair of tackles for loss, an interception, and four passes defensed.

Tyrann Mathieu “not disappointed at all” that he hasn’t received a contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk