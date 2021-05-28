Tyrann Mathieu: Negotiating a contract is tough on anybody, especially the player

A couple of weeks ago, safety Tyrann Mathieu replied to a tweet asking if he was going to sign an extension with the Chiefs by saying, “Probably not. Been here before. All good.”

But he then deleted the post.

So when Mathieu addressed the media for the first time since expressing his pessimism something would get done, Mathieu was naturally asked about it.

“I think, first off, I delete a lot of tweets,” Mathieu said Thursday, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. “If I’m a fan, I wouldn’t put too much emphasis on that.

“I think people that know me, they know where my heart is at. I can’t control everything. So for me, it’s just all about just trying my best to kind of focus on the things I can control. That’s just coming to work every day trying to make the dudes around me better.”

Mathieu has certainly made the Chiefs’ defense better since his arrival in 2019, helping power the team to a Super Bowl victory and another Super Bowl appearance.

But the three-year, $42 million deal he signed as a free agent will be up after the 2021 season. While Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said last month that he expected potential extension talks with Mathieu to pick up later this summer, it’s not always easy to wait.

“I think the negotiation process, I think it’s tough on anybody, especially the player,” Mathieu said. “But like I said, I try not to focus on it too much. I think I’m a fairly optimistic guy. I try my best to look out the bright side of the window.

“This is my third franchise. I understand the business. I’m grown enough to understand it. I think I’m mature enough to understand it. But I’m also mature enough to understand there’s still a lot of work that I gotta put in, [and] that needs to be put it, and just let God handle everything else.”

Mathieu has recorded 10 interceptions, 21 passes defensed, and 2.0 sacks in two seasons with Kansas City. A third-round pick in the 2013 draft, He has 23 career interceptions across eight seasons with Arizona, Houston, and Kansas City.

