Tyrann Mathieu: Mike Hughes has shown why he was a first-round pick

The Chiefs didn’t have to give up much to acquire cornerback Mike Hughes in a trade with the Vikings this offseason and the low price was a reflection of how Hughes didn’t live up to expectations after being picked in the first round in 2018.

Hughes only played 24 games during his three years in Minnesota because of injuries and his lack of time on the field allowed the Chiefs to pick him and a 2022 seventh-round pick up in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round selection. Hughes spent the OTA period getting familiar with his new defense and safety Tyrann Mathieu said the process ended well for his teammate.

“He’s coming along,” Mathieu said, via USAToday.com. “He’s coming along really good. You know when he first got here, obviously, it’s a kind of complex system. Especially for the defensive backs. It’s a lot of reads, a lot of pattern readings, a lot of communication that takes place. But I thought that these last couple of practices that he’s had, he’s really shown why he was a first-round draft pick.”

Looking like a first-round pick on the field isn’t worth much if you can’t stay on the field, but the Chiefs took a flier that a change of scenery will coincide with a change in fortunes on the medical front. Their defense will be deeper if that bet pays off.

