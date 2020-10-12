The Chiefs experienced something they haven’t felt in quite a while on Sunday.

It had been nearly a year since the Chiefs lost a football game. Their winning streak covered 10 regular season games and three postseason contests, but the Raiders found the right formula to leave Arrowhead Stadium with a 40-32 win that snapped their own five-game losing streak against Kansas City.

The Chiefs committed too many penalties, struggled in all phases defensively and allowed too much pressure on quarterback Patrick Mahomes on their way to a loss that safety Tyrann Mathieu believes will be a chance for growth.

“We’ll learn from it,” Mathieu said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “We haven’t lost a football game in a while. It’s good to have some motivation. We won’t ever forget this day. We’ll see them again. We’ll be ready next time.”

That meeting will come on Sunday night in Week 11 and the Chiefs will have to get ready for a currently undefeated Bills team next week before any thoughts about their next matchup with the Raiders will appear on the horizon.

Tyrann Mathieu: We’ll learn from loss originally appeared on Pro Football Talk