Tyrann Mathieu on Le’Veon Bell: “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success”

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking issue with former Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell‘s criticism of Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

After former NFL cornerback Charles James posted PFT’s tweet about Bell saying he would never play for Reid again, Mathieu responded to James by indicating that Bell was the kind of player who blamed others when he didn’t succeed.

“These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different,” Mathieu tweeted.

Bell was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL during his five seasons with the Steelers, but signing him proved to be a disaster with the Jets, and he didn’t do much for the Chiefs. He clearly didn’t impress Mathieu.

