Tyrann Mathieu “hoping it works out” to stay with Chiefs

The Chiefs’ season came to an end with Sunday’s overtime loss to the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game and the realities of the NFL mean that the loss also marked the end of some players’ time with the organization.

Safety Tyrann Mathieu could be one of them. Mathieu is now out of contract and he told reporters after the loss that his preference is to remain with the Chiefs.

“I hope so,” Mathieu said, via Lila Bromberg of the Kansas City Star. “Ever since I came here, I’ve just tried to be the right kind of teammate. I’ve tried to play my part. And obviously it’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team, but I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that was in my control, I tried my best to handle it and to do it with a smile. I love this team, I love this locker room. It’s a lot of coaches that I have great relationships with, so I’m hoping, yeah.”

The Chiefs have expressed a desire to keep Mathieu in the fold, but nothing came together before the season and the two sides tabled talks during the year. With no football left on the schedule, those talks can now resume.

