Tyrann Mathieu was a full participant in Thursday’s practice

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is trending in the right direction to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

Mathieu, who suffered a concussion in last week’s win over the Bills, was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

“He was out there and did a nice job,” head coach Andy Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website.

Reid noted that Mathieu still needs to receive final clearance to get out of the concussion protocol. But given that he was a full participant on Thursday, Mathieu seems set to do so, unless there is a setback.

While running back Darrel Williams (toe) was a full participant in Wednesday’s light practice, he was limited on Thursday. Williams did not play in the divisional round victory over Buffalo.

Otherwise, everyone on the Chiefs had a full practice — including running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (shoulder), receiver Tyreek Hill (heel), and defensive lineman Chris Jones (groin).

