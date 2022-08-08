Tyrann Mathieu on fitting in with Saints' defense
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- New Orleans SaintsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Safety Tyrann Mathieu on fitting in with New Orleans Saints' defense.
Safety Tyrann Mathieu on fitting in with New Orleans Saints' defense.
The Ravens signed kicker Justin Tucker to a four-year extension
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
Cole Beasley speaks on his departure from the #Bills & how much he appreciates #BillsMafia still:
Aaron Rodgers credits ayahuasca with helping him be "back in love with football," but says relationship with estranged family still work in progress.
Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame speech was fantastic, and he even took a playful jab at former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Several teams will not live up to their billing after being ranked in the preseason poll. Here are the five teams that are the most overrated.
The former OU quarterback and longtime assistant coach resigned after reading aloud words "that had nothing to do with football" during a meeting.
According to NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are seeking out a trade of QB Sam Darnold.
With a little less than one month until the NFL regular season begins, there already looks to be a pecking order emerging enter the preseason.
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth [more]
This may not go over well.
Which rookie sleepers could fly under the radar and help you win your fantasy football league this year?
Packers Wire's 10 takeaways from the team's first 10 training camp practices of the 2022 season.
Seven standouts from Philadelphia Eagles' open practice at Lincoln Financial Field
Shortly after being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Bryant Young gave his impression of Trey Lance on 49ers Talk.
An under-the-radar #49ers training camp battle to watch from @nicholasmcgee24.
Mayfield and Darnold are competing to be the team’s starter. Who won Day 9, and when will Carolina name a starter?
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
A standout play in Sunday’s practice showed a glimpse of what might be ahead for the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.
How will the Top 25 teams in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll fare? Here's outlooks for every team that made the ranking.