The Chiefs are using their franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown and another one of the team’s players is set to hit the open market when free agency gets underway next week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that safety Tyrann Mathieu is not expected to sign a new deal ahead of the start of the new league year.

Mathieu and the Chiefs expressed interest in continuing their working relationship since the team’s season ended with a loss to the Bengals in the playoffs, but no deal has come together and it seems that any return would only come after Mathieu hears what other teams might have to offer.

Mathieu has spent the last three seasons in Kansas City. He has 213 tackles, 13 interceptions, three sacks, and four fumble recoveries since joining the Chiefs.

Tyrann Mathieu is expected to hit open market originally appeared on Pro Football Talk