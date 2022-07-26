Safety Tyrann Mathieu is not among the Saints players reporting for training camp on Tuesday, but it’s not because of any issue he has with his new team.

The Saints announced that they have excused Mathieu from reporting to camp because of a personal family matter. There is no word about when Mathieu might be ready to return to the team.

As long as the absence doesn’t stretch for weeks, it shouldn’t prove to be too big a deal for Mathieu or the Saints. While he is in his first year with the NFC South club, Mathieu is an experienced NFL player and missing a few days as the team adjusts to camp mode should affect him less than it might affect a younger player.

Wednesday will bring the first practice of training camp for the Saints.

Tyrann Mathieu excused from Saints camp for a personal matter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk