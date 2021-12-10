Tyrann Mathieu doubles down on praise of Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Despite playing for rival NFL teams and attending rival college programs, Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu continues to be a fan of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Appearing on First Things First on Fox Sports 1 Thursday, Mathieu was asked about Jones only throwing three passes in New England's 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

While Mathieu did say he'd be disappointed if his team lost against an opponent throwing only three passes -- unlike several Bills players appeared to be -- the former LSU star again showed support for the former Alabama passer.

"For me, Mac Jones is just fundamentally [sound]. I see a QB — a guy who takes care of the ball, who understands the game & his weapons & how to utilize them."



— @Mathieu_Era talks Mac Jones & if he'd be 'embarrassed' if a team only passed the ball 3 times & beat the Chiefs: pic.twitter.com/JsJQpAgWXl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 9, 2021

"Even him being an Alabama guy and me being an LSU guy, I think I can put all that aside and really see the young man and see a really good quarterback," Mathieu said, specifically in response to noted Patriots critic Nick Wright.

It's not the first time Mathieu has gone to bat for Jones, either:

Mac Jones wasn’t trendy enough for y’all at first huh now y’all love him…. Man, y’all funny!!! Day in and day out!!! Y’all should be on Comedy Central — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 16, 2021

The Patriots and Chiefs aren't schedule to meet in the regular season, but could potentially cross paths in the playoffs. After New England represented the AFC in the Super Bowl three straight seasons from 2016-18, Kansas City has won the conference in each of the last two seasons.