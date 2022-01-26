Tyrann Mathieu did not practice Wednesday but is “doing very well”

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was not able to practice on Wednesday. But he could still be on the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Mathieu suffered a concussion during the first drive of the divisional round victory over Buffalo. He played only seven defensive snaps in the contest, which likely affected the way Kansas City defended quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense.

Head coach Andy Reid did have some optimism about Mathieu’s potential availability when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“He’s doing very well. We’ll just see how he does tomorrow,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “There’s a chance, if everything works out, that he’ll be able to get back.”

In 16 regular-season games, Mathieu recorded 76 tackles with three interceptions, six passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries.

Mathieu was the only Chiefs player who did not practice on Wednesday. Rashad Fenton, who missed the divisional round with a back injury, was on the field after he did not participate all last week.

