Tyrann Mathieu did not practice Wednesday but is “doing very well”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas City Chiefs
    Kansas City Chiefs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tyrann Mathieu
    Tyrann Mathieu
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was not able to practice on Wednesday. But he could still be on the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Mathieu suffered a concussion during the first drive of the divisional round victory over Buffalo. He played only seven defensive snaps in the contest, which likely affected the way Kansas City defended quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo’s offense.

Head coach Andy Reid did have some optimism about Mathieu’s potential availability when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

“He’s doing very well. We’ll just see how he does tomorrow,” Reid said, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “There’s a chance, if everything works out, that he’ll be able to get back.”

In 16 regular-season games, Mathieu recorded 76 tackles with three interceptions, six passes defensed, and three fumble recoveries.

Mathieu was the only Chiefs player who did not practice on Wednesday. Rashad Fenton, who missed the divisional round with a back injury, was on the field after he did not participate all last week.

Tyrann Mathieu did not practice Wednesday but is “doing very well” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Tyrann Mathieu tweets update on his health, thanks Kansas City Chiefs fans for support

    Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu also thanked Buffalo Bills fans for their generosity.

  • Here are steps for Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu to clear NFL’s concussion protocol

    #Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. Here are the NFL's return-to-participation steps he'll have to clear to play on Sunday:

  • Antonio Brown backtracks about his relationship with Tom Brady

    “It's not worryin' about the ball. Tom Brady is my guy."

  • KC Chiefs’ Mathieu remains in concussion protocol, but Mahomes, Reid express confidence

    Minus star safety Tyrann Mathieu, the team returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals at Arrowhead.

  • Trent Williams not practicing Wednesday, believes he’ll play Sunday

    49ers left tackle Trent Williams did not play in the team’s Week 18 win over the Rams and his status for the NFC Championship Game between the teams is a point of interest this week as well. Williams hurt his ankle in last Saturday’s win over the Packers and was on crutches after the game, [more]

  • Winning ways: Are the Chiefs suddenly the NFL's new dynasty?

    The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, something never before accomplished, and will be hosting a record fourth consecutive conference championship game when Cincinnati visits Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Won a championship. Set so many league-best marks behind the unparalleled play of Patrick Mahomes and the brilliant coaching of Andy Reid that the rest of the NFL has ample reason to be jealous.

  • Florida man, 95, makes a hole-in-one using a 3-wood

    Skip Shrader made ace on the 102-yard No. 17 with a 3-wood.

  • Georgia returns the top-2 receivers in the SEC, per PFF

    PFF tabs 2 Georgia receivers as top in SEC...

  • Ticket resale trends suggest more 49ers fans than Rams fans will attend NFC Championship Game

    The 49ers may once again have a loud road crowd on Sunday in Los Angeles. After 49ers fans got so loud inside SoFi Stadium during the regular-season finale that the Rams had to use silent counts at home, the Rams have pleaded with their fans not to sell their tickets to 49ers fans. But analyses [more]

  • Biden administration warns of risks in doing business in Myanmar after coup

    The Biden administration is warning businesses of the risks of doing business in Myanmar after the military coup there last February.The U.S. departments of State, Commerce, Homeland Security, Labor and Treasury and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative issued an advisory on Wednesday warning businesses of illicit finance and money laundering risks that could occur in Burma.The U.S. identified four primary industries the Burmese military...

  • U.S. warns of heightened risks associated with business in Myanmar

    The United States on Wednesday issued a business advisory for Myanmar, warning of heightened risks associated with doing business in the country especially when the military is involved, nearly a year after a the army took power in a coup. The advisory warned that businesses should be wary of illicit finance risks as well as reputational and legal risks of doing business and utlizing supply chains under Myanmar military control. "The coup and subsequent abuses committed by the military have fundamentally changed the direction of the economic and business environment in Burma," the advisory said.

  • What is Davante Adams' fantasy value without Aaron Rodgers?

    Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski discuss where Davante Adams will be drafting next season if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the Green Bay Packers.

  • Justin Gaethje thinks his UFC 268 war with Michael Chandler ‘was kind of a boring fight’

    "It's the first time I've ever wanted to win more than to knock somebody out. So yeah, it was not good."

  • After Travis Kelce’s game-winning touchdown, a Chiefs fan thanked his mom

    This was a fun moment from after the Chiefs defeated the Bills.

  • NFL betting: Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to put up points

    Here's how to bet the totals for Sunday's conference championship games.

  • San Jose lawmakers advance nation's first gun ownership requirements

    Lawmakers in San Jose, Calif., on Tuesday advanced the nation's first gun ownership requirements.The San Jose City Council voted in support of a measure that would require most gun owners in the city to obtain liability insurance, according to The Associated Press.Though several Democratic-led cities have reportedly proposed similar measures, San Jose is poised to become the first to pass one, according to national nonprofit Brady United, which...

  • Court Blocks DA Investigating Cops Involved in Black Man's Death

    A judge has issued a ruling that could hurt efforts to investigate and possibly prosecute the cops involved in last October’s death of a Black Pittsburgh man who was suffering from homelessness. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala’s office had asked Judge the Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas for the right to review a 15-page report on the incident that killed 54-year-old Jim Rogers. Rogers died in a hospital the day after he was shocked eight times with a Taser by cops.

  • Eagles have tough decision to make on Rodney McLeod

    The Eagles have several important decision to make this offseason but this one might be the toughest. By Dave Zangaro

  • Tonga eruption could offer clues on planet formation

    The massive volcanic blast which rocked Tonga last week sent out shockwaves close to the speed of sound and tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean.And now one expert says it could also provide valuable clues about the formation of other planets."I got a call and they said 'It blew, you don't have an island anymore.'"That's one of NASA's chief scientists, James Garvin, who says they've been studying the volcano for seven years.Now they're examining what's left of the islands, Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai."So, we took that volume of mass ejected and the energetics to explosively fragment it, and calculated using fairly classical techniques, how much energy that would take, to break rock that you could build a city building on, to break it up into little bits and throw it as ash and steam up to, I mean, to hundreds of thousands of feet. And so we did that calculation and we got numbers that range from something equivalent to the blast of a small asteroid that would hit the earth - about 10 metric, megatons of TNT or equivalent - to things even bigger."The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire.The eruption on January 15 was so powerful that it could be heard over a thousand miles away, and huge clouds of ash could be seen from space.Garvin says studying the impact of these volcanoes on Earth tells us what they may have done to other planets."It's a fossil record of landscapes preserved in time on earth, better preserved on planets like Mars and the moon and Venus. So we use earth as our training ground to project what we know from places like this to other planets that might have oceans, that might have volcanos, that erupt under water."Many in Tonga are still reeling from the physical and psychological trauma of last week's blast, as relief aid continues to pour in.

  • A months-old Joe Burrow quote about loud SEC stadiums has riled up some KC Chiefs fans

    Arrowhead Stadium would have been rocking anyway, but this old comment motivated Chiefs fans.