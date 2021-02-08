Tyrann Mathieu deletes tweet on run-in with Tom Brady: 'He called me something I won’t repeat'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It looked strange when Tyrann Mathieu was sticking a finger in Tom Brady’s face right after Brady threw a touchdown in Super Bowl LV, but Mathieu said he had a reason.
Without getting specific, Mathieu said on Twitter that Brady called him something, and he wouldn’t repeat what it was. Mathieu deleted the tweet soon after.
Mathieu and Brady had words a couple times in the first half. The second time came after Brady thew a touchdown with seconds left in the first half. Mathieu went up to Brady, stuck a finger in his face, and then Brady ran after Mathieu. Mathieu was given a 15-yard penalty while Brady was not, which stuck with Mathieu.
Mathieu tweeted, “He’s clearly chasing me but I got flagged... lol,” but deleted that one too.
Both players are fiery competitors, and it’s not that unusual to see two opponents have a heated back-and-forth during a game. When Mathieu talked to the media after the game, he didn’t make a big deal about it.
“It’s football,” Mathieu said during his postgame Zoom interview. “Guys are going to go back and forth.”
Super Bowl LV from Yahoo Sports: