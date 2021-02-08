Tyrann Mathieu decided to get in Tom Brady's face right after Brady threw a touchdown

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu are fantastic competitors and they had some words early in Super Bowl LV.

Mathieu picked a weird time to continue the war of words.

With a few seconds left in the half, Tom Brady threw a touchdown to Antonio Brown. That gave the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 21-6 lead right before halftime. Brady had three first-half touchdowns and the Bucs had dominated the game to that point.

And Mathieu, who had just gotten penalized for pass interference in the end zone, decided to stick a finger in Brady’s face and talk some trash.

Lot of chirping between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu. This one earned Mathieu an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. pic.twitter.com/QjC6zBSHUk — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 8, 2021

Nobody knew what had been said before or why Mathieu picked that moment to get in Brady’s face, but it looked odd with the Buccaneers and Brady rolling. Mathieu was given a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Brady wasn’t flagged even though he went right at Mathieu after the Kansas City Chiefs safety was in his face.

It was the continuation of some words between the two.

In the first half, Brady was fired up. So was Mathieu, and it didn’t seem to be helping.

Story continues

Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady argue during Super Bowl LV. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

More from Yahoo Sports: