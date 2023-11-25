Advertisement

Tyrann Mathieu celebrates Malik Nabers’ incredible season at LSU

Barry Werner
·1 min read

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy New Orleans Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu has another player who is his choice.

Mathieu, who played college ball in Baton Rouge, took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate Tigers WR Malik Nabers after the junior caught 6 passes for 122 yards and a pair of TDs in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

Nabers has 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 9-3 season.

Remember, LSU has quite a history of great receivers, including Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Ja’Marr Chase for starters.

As for Nabers’ quarterback, Daniels, the stats are staggering.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire