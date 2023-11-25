Tyrann Mathieu celebrates Malik Nabers’ incredible season at LSU

LSU QB Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy New Orleans Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu has another player who is his choice.

Mathieu, who played college ball in Baton Rouge, took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate Tigers WR Malik Nabers after the junior caught 6 passes for 122 yards and a pair of TDs in a 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

One of the best in Program history!! Congrats 8! @LSUfootball https://t.co/pICV8WShXs — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) November 25, 2023

Nabers has 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns in the Tigers’ 9-3 season.

Malik Nabers 6 rec. 122 yards 2 TDs Season stats 86 rec 1546 yards 14 TDs Hand him the Biletnikoff Award — Booger (@ESPNBooger) November 25, 2023

Remember, LSU has quite a history of great receivers, including Justin Jefferson, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Ja’Marr Chase for starters.

As for Nabers’ quarterback, Daniels, the stats are staggering.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels season stats: 🐯 236/327 (72%)

🐯 3,811 passing yards

🐯 40 pass TDs

🐯 4 INTs

🐯 1,134 rushing yards

🐯 10 rush TDs

🐯9-3 record Heisman? 👀https://t.co/sme7Bo6UF9 pic.twitter.com/hLGx4vTbRD — On3 (@On3sports) November 25, 2023

