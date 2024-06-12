Tyrann Mathieu on benefits of practicing against new offensive scheme

The New Orleans Saints’ new offensive scheme is obviously designed to help the offense put more points on the board. The New Orleans defense, however, could receive residual benefits from the change as well. Safety and team leader Tyrann Mathieu spoke to how practicing against the offense will help the defense.

“Communication is always important, especially on defense,” Mathieu said. “I think they challenge you as far as pre-snap movement, motion. I think everything they do is about leverage.”

Mathieu went on to speak about how the defense should be accustomed to this style of offense by the time joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers roll around. Klint Kubiak came to New Orleans from San Francisco, so the connection between the offenses should be similar.

The impact stretches farther than a preseason game. The New Orleans Saints struggled with eye discipline at times last season. Theoretically, practicing an offense designed to trick you on a daily basis should mitigate the issue.

New Orleans having a modern offense should give Derek Carr and company a surge and also give the Saints defense familiarity defending an offense that resembles the offenses they’ll see on a weekly basis.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire