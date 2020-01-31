How Tyrann Mathieu believes Chiefs can take advantage of Jimmy Garoppolo

After a long journey, the Chiefs made it to Super Bowl LIV to face the 49ers on Sunday. It wasn't an easy task by any means, but they have made it to the big game.

Despite a slow start to the regular season, the Chiefs know they have a tough game ahead of them if they want to take home the Lombardi Trophy. And they know there possibly is a weakness to exploit in the 49ers' game, starting with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I think first and foremost, they have a great system," Chiefs cornerback Tyrann Mathieu told the media Thursday. "I think Garoppolo, really is doing a great job of finding guys that can take advantage of certain coverages. He does have a hard time throwing into tight coverage, most quarterbacks do."

As Mathieu said, this isn't something that takes away from Jimmy G, but it's a characteristic to pay attention to when the two teams meet Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

It wasn't until the middle of Kansas City's season where their defense started to make a bigger impact. But even then, Mathieu and the defense was overshadowed by everything star QB Patrick Mahomes was doing in the pocket.

The Chiefs ranked 17th in yards allowed during the regular season (349.6) but allowed slightly fewer points per game than the 49ers (19.3 compared to 19.4).

We know the 49ers have the better defense overall, and the Chiefs know that. But they'll be aggressive each time Garoppolo throws the ball.

