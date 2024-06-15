TYR in the Toyota Aqua Zone







Don’t miss out on approximately 20,000 square feet of retail, games, activations, and booths inside the Toyota Aqua Zone! TYR, USA Swimming’s National Team partner, will be taking center stage with engaging opportunities for fans throughout the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming, presented by Lilly.

First up, stop by the TYR Aqua Zone booth for your chance to win a TYRxUSA Swimming National Team Kit! To enter, fans must take a picture posing on the TYR Podium and post it to social media, tagging @tyrsport and @usaswimming. Valued at $1,500, the winner will take home a TYR parka, TYR warm-ups, and a TYR USA tech suit. A random drawing will select the winner, but viewers can post as many times as they want. With no purchase necessary, this is a win-win! The gold medal prize will be announced on Monday, June 24.

The swag opportunities don’t stop there! Take home a free TYR tote bag for anyone who purchases $150 of TYR products at the TYR retail booth. Need to block out the sun as you walk to finals? Receive a free pair of TYR sunglasses ($100 value) if you spend $250 on TYR products. Want to ensure you have a place to put your free sunglasses while walking around? Spend $350 on TYR products to receive both the TYR tote bag and TYR sunglasses ($150 value). With so many cool TYR items, it won’t be hard to fill up your free tote bag (plus more!). Present your receipt at the TYR Aqua Zone booth to claim your gifts while supplies last.

Learn more about the Toyota Aqua Zone here.





