Tyquan Thornton has visited Broncos, Packers, Bears and also has had workouts

Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton ran the fastest official 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, clocking a 4.28. That piqued the interest of several teams.

Thornton has visited the Broncos, Packers and Bears, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. He also has worked out for the Saints and has a workout with the Dolphins scheduled.

Thornton is projected as an early third day choice.

He caught 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for Baylor, all the best marks of his four-year college career.

Thornton is one of eight wide receivers who ran a 40 faster than 4.4 seconds at the Combine. Tennessee’s Velus Jones (4.31), Memphis’ Calvin Austin III (4.32), SMU’s Danny Gray (4.33), Rutgers’ Bo Melton (4.34), North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (4.36), Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Ohio State’s Chris Olave‘s (4.39) were the others.

