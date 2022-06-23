Tyquan Thornton makes Patriots rookie contract official with Instagram post

Tyquan Thornton makes rookie contract with Pats official in IG post originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyquan Thornton is officially on board for the 2022 season.

The Patriots wide receiver has signed his rookie contract with New England, according to an Instagram post he shared Thursday of himself in Patriots gear putting pen to paper on the deal.

Instagram/@t.thorn4on



"To all the youngins in the trenches, keep going it’s possible," Thornton wrote.

First-round pick Cole Strange reportedly signed his rookie deal Wednesday, so after Thornton's signing, quarterback Bailey Zappe is the only 2022 Patriots draft pick who has yet to sign his rookie deal.

New England traded up in the second round to select Thornton at No. 50 overall, so the team clearly likes what it sees in the former Baylor speedster. Thornton racked up 948 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns on 62 catches for the Bears last season and ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fastest at the event.

Some draft analysts viewed Thornton as a reach for the Patriots at No. 50 and have concerns about his size (6-foot-2, 181 pounds). He has tantalizing upside as a deep threat for quarterback Mac Jones, however, and fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor seems excited to have Thornton in the fold.

"Yesssir !!!! Congrats HOMETEAM," Agholor commented on Thornton's post.

Thornton will have a chance to show off his skills at training camp, which kicks off on July 27 at Gillette Stadium.