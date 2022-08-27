Tyquan Thornton injury: Update on Patriots WR's timeline after reported surgery

Report: Tyquan Thornton's recovery timeline set after surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in the New England Patriots' second preseason game that required surgery. But it sounds like the season is not lost for the promising rookie wide receiver.

Thornton underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured clavicle and has a recovery time of six-to-eight weeks from the procedure date, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

A six-week timeline would have Thornton back with the Patriots ahead of their Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions, but it's also possible he misses New England's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns and/or the team's Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots likely will put Thornton on injured reserve to begin the regular season, meaning he'll miss the team's first four games at minimum.

The 50th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Thornton enjoyed a strong summer prior to his injury and was on a path to carving out playing time in New England's crowded wide receiver group.

While Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne comprise a solid top four, the Patriots will miss the Baylor product's ability to stretch the field and present a vertical threat to the defense.